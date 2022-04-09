Stolen mobile phones smuggled out of the country: Police

Crime

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Stolen mobile phones smuggled out of the country: Police

Some phones are resold after changing IMEI numbers

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Representational image. Photo: Pexels

Snatched or stolen mobile phones which cannot be used in Bangladesh are smuggled out of the country, said the Detective Branch (DB) of the Bangladesh Police at a press conference on Saturday.

Following a rise in the snatching and robbery incidents in the capital, the police have recently detained 27 professional snatchers and members of robber gangs from various areas in Dhaka. There are several cases against them over theft, robbery, snatching and drugs.

It was also disclosed at the press briefing that stolen mobile phones are sold again in some markets in the capital after changing their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers. Some snatched phones are sold through online platforms.

Among other things, digital devices are snatched the most in the capital. Most of the snatchers are drug addicts. They used to target people at busy bus stops in the capital. Later, they would board the bus pretending to be passengers and apply sedatives to the target passenger. Finally, they would steal cash, valuables and other belongings of the passengers and flee," said DB Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam.

"We have decided to conduct drives against those who change IMEI numbers and sell stolen phones," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

theft / stealing / Smartphone / smuggling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

8h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

10h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

11h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

10h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

12h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

12h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!