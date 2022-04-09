Stolen mobile phones smuggled out of the country: Police

Snatched or stolen mobile phones which cannot be used in Bangladesh are smuggled out of the country, said the Detective Branch (DB) of the Bangladesh Police at a press conference on Saturday.

Following a rise in the snatching and robbery incidents in the capital, the police have recently detained 27 professional snatchers and members of robber gangs from various areas in Dhaka. There are several cases against them over theft, robbery, snatching and drugs.

It was also disclosed at the press briefing that stolen mobile phones are sold again in some markets in the capital after changing their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers. Some snatched phones are sold through online platforms.

Among other things, digital devices are snatched the most in the capital. Most of the snatchers are drug addicts. They used to target people at busy bus stops in the capital. Later, they would board the bus pretending to be passengers and apply sedatives to the target passenger. Finally, they would steal cash, valuables and other belongings of the passengers and flee," said DB Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam.

"We have decided to conduct drives against those who change IMEI numbers and sell stolen phones," he added.