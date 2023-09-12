S Alam seeks ban on media report publications over alleged money laundering

S Alam Group has submitted an application requesting a prohibition on the publication of any news or opinions in the media over the alleged money laundering by the group until the appeal seeking suspension of the High Court order for investigating the issue is resolved.

Besides, instructions have been sought to remove the videos which have been circulated by various online news platforms and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman.

On Tuesday, the application was submitted to the section concerned of the Appellate Division by S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam and Director Farzana Parveen. Their lawyer Saifullah Mamun confirmed this to The Business Standard.

He said that a hearing may be held in the Appellate Division Chamber Court today in this regard.

Recently, a report on S Alam Group's alleged investment in Singapore was published in The Daily Star. The report was brought to the attention of the High Court by lawyer Sayedul Haque Suman. On 5 August, the High Court directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), BFIU and CID to investigate the issue.

The High Court bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order.

A leave-to-appeal was filed to request a stay on the High Court's order, and on 23 August, the chamber court of the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court order.