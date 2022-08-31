RAB busts firearms factory in Chattogram, one held

Crime

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:11 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) bust a firearms manufacturing factory in a remote hilly area of Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila and arrested a person in this connection.
 
The arrested, Zakir Hossain, son of Nurul Huda of Chambol union in the upazila, was the key maker of hand-made firearms at the factory, RAB sources said.
 
"Acting on a tip off, a RAB team conducted a drive in the remote hilly area of Banshkhali upazila on Tuesday," said Md Nurul Absar, senior assistant director of Rab-7 Media Wing, on Wednesday.
 
Later, upon searching a hut in the area, the RAB team seized 10 firearms made in the factory and other gun manufacturing equipment, arresting Zakir in this connection, he said.
 
"Zakir and three others gun-makers manufactured the firearms. They would collect firearms making materials from different local workshops to make a single-shooter gun within five to six days," Nurul Absar added.
 
Each of the firearms sells for Tk10,000 to Tk30,000.  Robbers, drug peddlers and local criminals were their main customers.
 
"Zakir was involved in the firearms making profession for seven to eight years. To divert the attention of law enforcement from himself, he would occasionally work as a farm labourer," the official added.

