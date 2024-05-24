RAB arrests mastermind behind job scam ring in Gaibandha

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have apprehended Shaharul, an alleged mastermind behind a job scam ring, from Palashbari in Gaibandha. He is accused of fraudulently posing as a senior officer in various forces to deceive job seekers.

RAB-13 made the arrest based on information provided by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday, according to Md Shariful Islam, public relations officer at the BGB Headquarters.

During the arrest, authorities seized identity cards of high-ranking officers from the army, police, and BGB, along with empty checkbooks and stamps intended for use in the scam.

Shaharul, a dismissed BGB member who joined the force in 2005, was previously accused of cheating and embezzling money by luring job seekers from different districts with the help of civilians. He was dismissed from service on 27 October 2020, and sentenced to six months in civil jail.

Following his dismissal, Shaharul, through various broker rings, used false identities to pose as a senior officer in multiple forces. Under these pretenses, he deceived many people by promising them jobs in the armed forces, police, BGB, and other government organisations.

During primary interrogation, Shaharul admitted to his crimes. He has been handed over to Palashbari Police Station in Gaibandha for legal action.