4 schoolgirls stabbed by outsider in Gaibandha classroom; One arrested

The students with the help of others caught Jannati red handed with the knife. Photo: UNB

Police arrested a woman for stabbing four schoolgirls in a classroom in Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha district on Tuesday.

The arrestee was identified as Jannati Akter of Goyeshpur village in Sadullapur upazila of the district.

Shafiqul Islam Shafik, officer-in-charge of Sadullapur Police Station, said Jannati entered the classroom of Class VI of Jamalpur Girls' School and stabbed four schoolgirls indiscriminately, leaving them injured.

The students with the help of others caught Jannati red handed with the knife.

The injured students -- Mohona, Setu, Rabeya and Mitu -- were taken to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex.

On information, police rushed to the spot and arrested the woman.

It was primarily known that the woman was mentally challenged, said the OC.

Angered by the incident, local people, students and teachers staged demonstrations demanding justice.