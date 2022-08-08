RAB arrests 10, including mastermind behind Tangail moving bus robbery, rape

Crime

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 02:17 pm

RAB arrests 10, including mastermind behind Tangail moving bus robbery, rape

RAB says a total of 13 robbers led by Ratan Mia - the mastermind behind the crime, took part in the robbery

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 02:17 pm
Photo: RAB
Photo: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 10 people in connection with the case filed over robbery and rape on a moving bus in Tangail. 

RAB nabbed the arrestees, including the mastermind of the robbery, Ratan Hossain, 21, after conducting raids in Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj, said Khandaker Al Moin, the media wing director of the elite force during a press conference on Monday (8 August). 

The other arrestees are Md Alauddin, 24; Md Sohag Mandal, 20; Khandkar Md Hasmat Ali Dipu, 23; Md Babu Hossain Julhas, 21; Md Jiban, 21; Md Abdul Mannan, 22; Md Naeem Sarkar, 19; Rasel Talukder, 32; and Md Aslam Talukder Raihan, 18.

During the raids, 20 mobiles, 2 silver bangles, 14 SIM cards, and one sharp weapon used in robbery were recovered, RAB added.

According to RAB, on 2 August, a moving bus of Eagle Express Paribahan from Kushtia to Narayanganj was robbed and a woman onboard was raped while the bus was crossing Tangail.  Following the incident, a passenger filed a case against 10/12 unknown persons in Madhupur police station. The incident was widely criticised in the media and social media. As a result, RAB increased intelligence surveillance to arrest and bring those involved to justice.

In continuation of this, RAB headquarters intelligence wing, RAB-12 and RAB-14 conducted raids in Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj areas on Sunday (7 August) and nabbed the arrestees. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ratan Mia proposed the bus robbery to his associate Raja Mia 3 days before the incident, Raja Mia told his other accomplices and formed a group for the robbery. 

On Thursday (4 August), police arrested Raja Mia from Tangail. Based on the information he provided during interrogation, police conducted raids in Gazipur and caught two more suspects

A total of 13 robbers led by Ratan took part in the robbery. Ratan bore the financial expenses of all the preparations for the robbery.

The members of the gang were divided into small groups. Ratan collected 4 knives, 2 sharp scissors and one razor used in robbery from a shop at Elenga Mor, Tangail on the night of 2 August.  On a desolate stretch, the armed gang robbed the commuters of cash, jewellery and mobile phones. The robbers blindfolded the passengers and raped a woman on board the bus, RAB added. 

