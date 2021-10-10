Pori Moni appears before court in drugs case

Crime

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 01:36 pm

Related News

Pori Moni appears before court in drugs case

On 4 August, RAB officers raided Pori Moni's flat at the capital's Banani neighbourhood and arrested her along with aide Ashraful Islam

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 01:36 pm
Pori Moni appears before court in drugs case

Dhallywood star Pori Moni appeared before a Dhaka court today in a drugs case filed against her with the Banani police station.

"We will now seek bail for the client," the actor's lawyer Nilanjan Rifat Surovi told the media.

Earlier on 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pressed charges against three people, including the actor, in the case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

The others accused are, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

CID files charge sheet against Pori Moni in narcotics case

On 4 August, RAB officers raided Pori Moni's flat at the capital's Banani neighbourhood and arrested her along with aide Ashraful Islam.

As many as 19 bottles of foreign liquor and 4g of ice (street name of crystal methamphetamine) were seized from her flat.

A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kazi Golam Mostafa produced her in a court on the completion of a one-day remand, her third.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, on 31 August, granted Pori Moni interim bail until the investigation report was submitted.

The actor walked out of jail on 1 September.

Bangladesh / Top News

Pori Moni / court / drug case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

9m | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

9m | Videos
At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

29m | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 06

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 06

34m | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally