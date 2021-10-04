CID files charge sheet against Pori Moni in narcotics case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has pressed charges against three people including actor Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Two others accused in the case, filed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

CID filed the charge-sheet before Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Monday afternoon, CID's Additional Police Super Azad Rahman confirmed to The Business Standard.

CID Inspector Kazi Mostofa Kamal, the investigation officer of the case, said in his charge-sheet that evidence of the trio's involvement was found under the 2018 Narcotics Control Act's 10 (Ka), 24 (Kha), 29(Ka), 38 and 42(1) sections.

If the court finds Pori Moni guilty of the charges, she might be handed a jail term of one to five years, he added.

On 4 August, RAB officers raided Pori Moni's flat at the capital's Banani neighbourhood and arrested her along with Ashraful Islam. As many as 19 bottles of foreign liquor and 4 grams of ice (street name of crystal methamphetamine) was seized from her flat. Later RAB filed a case against Pori Moni with the Banani Police Station.

CID officials involved with the probe said a chemical test of the seized drugs concluded the presence of narcotics elements.

Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat said, "10 October is the scheduled date for the case. We will seek bail since charge sheet has been filed."