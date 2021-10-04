CID files charge sheet against Pori Moni in narcotics case

Crime

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:27 pm

Related News

CID files charge sheet against Pori Moni in narcotics case

CID has pressed charges against three people including actor Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:27 pm
Pori Moni. Photo: Collected
Pori Moni. Photo: Collected

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has pressed charges against three people including actor Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Two others accused in the case, filed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury. 

CID filed the charge-sheet before Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Monday afternoon, CID's Additional Police Super Azad Rahman confirmed to The Business Standard.

CID Inspector Kazi Mostofa Kamal, the investigation officer of the case, said in his charge-sheet that evidence of the trio's involvement was found under the 2018 Narcotics Control Act's 10 (Ka), 24 (Kha), 29(Ka), 38 and 42(1) sections.

If the court finds Pori Moni guilty of the charges, she might be handed a jail term of one to five years, he added.

On 4 August, RAB officers raided Pori Moni's flat at the capital's Banani neighbourhood and arrested her along with Ashraful Islam. As many as 19 bottles of foreign liquor and 4 grams of ice (street name of crystal methamphetamine) was seized from her flat. Later RAB filed a case against Pori Moni with the Banani Police Station.

CID officials involved with the probe said a chemical test of the seized drugs concluded the presence of narcotics elements.

Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat said, "10 October is the scheduled date for the case. We will seek bail since charge sheet has been filed."

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Pori Moni / Criminal Investigation Department (CID) / Narcotics Control Act / CID

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

15h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment