Poor women at higher risk of sextortion

Women who are poor, illiterate, or do not have access to safe water at home are at higher risk of sextortion.

A study conducted by Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) has found that 4.4% of the respondents reported a direct experience of sextortion most of whom are women.

The study found that victims reported incidents of sextortion related to water, such as accessing water, shower and toilet facilities. Sextortion brings shame and trauma to victims, direct and indirect economic consequences, transmission of diseases, unwanted pregnancies and psychological problems, among other social consequences.

Sextortion in the water and sanitation sector refers to the demand for sexual or special physical needs in exchange for water and sanitation-related services as extortion and bribery.

As part of the series of awareness building programmes, the second meeting was organised on Monday at Karail slum with various CBOs of the Water Development Committee and youths studying in various universities who are concerned about various social problems.

Those who participated in the Monday's meeting said they are in severe water crises and do not get any water in the legal line of WASA. They collect water through illegal lines at night which is very little against their need.

While collecting water at night, the girls are subjected to various forms of violence. If they talk about it, the victim is socially blamed.

CBO member Fatema Akhter said illegal water trading is the most profitable business. Water pumps have been brought from Wasa in the name of the slum dwellers, but common people do not benefit from water. Now they have to buy water from the illegal water traders in the dominant illegal line of the area by paying double the price.

Socio-economic factors such as poverty, education level and dependence on unsafe water sources play a role in sextortion.

