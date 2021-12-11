Prosecution rests case in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial rested their case on Friday after a fourth woman testified that the British socialite set her up for a sexual encounter with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager.

Maxwell, 59, will now have an opportunity to mount a defense in the trial, which is moving faster than initially expected. An attorney for Maxwell said on Friday the defense anticipated its case would last no more than four days, and more likely two or three. Proceedings will resume on Dec. 16.

The daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges. Her lawyers have argued that she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes.

The investor killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell at the age of 66 in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.