Police rescue abducted DU student after getting call from 999; 2 arrested

Police have rescued a kidnapped student of Dhaka University after getting a call from National Emergency Service 999.

A student from Bijoy 71 Hall of Dhaka University called 999 on Wednesday (14 June) morning and said a junior student of his hall had been held captive in the capital's Malibagh area by miscreants demanding Tk1 lakh ransom, said a press release of Bangladesh Police.

According to police, the phone number of the kidnapped student was inactive, yet individuals known to him were being approached for money through his messenger account.

Constable Saimuddin received the call from 999 and immediately reported the matter to Khilgaon police station. Dispatcher of 999 SI Jayanta Gharami maintained communication with the concerned police station and the caller.

A team of Khilgaon police station led by SI Jasimuddin immediately went to the spot after detecting the location and rescued the abducted student and arrested two persons on charges of kidnapping.

The arrested are Deen Islam, 27, and Saiful Islam Apurbo, 28.

