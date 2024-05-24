MP Azim murder: Police to seek 10-day remand for 3 arrested

Police will seek 10-day remand for three arrested in connection with the killing of Jhenaidah-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar.

A team of the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will produce the arrestees before a Dhaka court today (24 May) and seek a 10-day remand for each, said Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the Wari division DB.

The arrestees are Syed Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, Foisal and Mostafiz.

On Wednesday (22 May), police recovered the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after he went missing in India.

Soon after the murder, law enforcers of both countries swiftly moved to arrest those responsible for killing him. Three people, including the main hitman, Amanullah, were arrested within hours.