Who is Shimul Bhuyian - the alleged main hitman behind MP Azim murder?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 07:08 pm

Shimul Bhuyian allais Amanullah. File Photo: Collected
Shimul Bhuyian allais Amanullah. File Photo: Collected

Soon after the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata was reported yesterday (22 May), law enforcers of both countries swiftly moved to arrest those responsible for killing him. Three people, including the main hitman Amanullah, were arrested within hours.

However, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police today (23 May) revealed that Amanullah is in fact a known extremist named Shimul Bhuiyan. He had obtained a fake passport using the name Amanullah, to travel to India for the murder.

According to police sources, Shimul alias Amanullah graduated from Rajshahi University's Bangla Department.

He later joined the outlawed extremist organisation Purba Banglar Communist Party and soon became infamous for his activities.

In the early '90s, he was found guilty for murdering a person named Gonesh in Jashore and served time between 1991-1997. Within three years of his release, he was once again found guilty for the murder of another person named Iman Ali in Jhenaidah.

This time he served in jail from 2000 to 2013.

According to information released by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid in a press conference today, Shimul was hired to kill MP Azim by US citizen Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind who concocted the plan for over a period of three months.

Police sources said Shimul was offered a hefty amount of Tk5 crore for the killing of MP Azim.

Murder of MP Azim: A trip, mystery messages and questionable links

In order to hide his identity, using the name Amanullah, he obtained a fake passport on 10 October 2019. The passport was issued from Dhaka.

He also has a fake national identity card (NID) under the name Amanullah.

Despite his efforts, Shimul failed to get away with the murder. The Detective Branch arrested him over the incident on Wednesday (22 May).

During the time of the arrest, he introduced himself to the police as Syed Amanullah.

Shimul Bhuyian / Jenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar / murder

