Migrant rights activist Noyon released on bail

Crime

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 12:34 am

Related News

Migrant rights activist Noyon released on bail

Noyon, manager of the information service centre of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, was arrested from Dhaka airport on 14 December

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 12:34 am
Al Amin Noyon. Photo: Facebook
Al Amin Noyon. Photo: Facebook

Al-Amin Noyon, a migrant rights activist who was arrested and sent to jail in a human trafficking case last week, has been released on bail.

Noyon, manager of the information service centre of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, was arrested from Dhaka airport on 14 December by Banani police in connection with a case filed by Joynal Abedin Joy, chairman of Bangladesh Migrants' Foundation (BMF), with the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal on 6 June 2023.

Confirming his bail, Brac's Migration Program head Shariful Hasan told The Business Standard (TBS) that Noyon was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday evening. He was released from jail at night.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noyon's arrest drew criticism from human rights activists across the country. 

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants,  a civil society network of 20 organisations working on migration, expressed concern over the Brac employee's arrest in a joint statement on Sunday. 

According to sources, Noyon used to help out migrants as an employee of the Shikkha Shastha Unnayan Karzakram (SHISUK). During his tenure there, an Iraq returnee filed a human trafficking case against him, which led to his arrest years after.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BRAC / Bangladesh / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

7h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

12h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

13h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

6h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

11h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

14h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia