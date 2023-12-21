Migrant rights activist Noyon released on bail

Al-Amin Noyon, a migrant rights activist who was arrested and sent to jail in a human trafficking case last week, has been released on bail.

Noyon, manager of the information service centre of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, was arrested from Dhaka airport on 14 December by Banani police in connection with a case filed by Joynal Abedin Joy, chairman of Bangladesh Migrants' Foundation (BMF), with the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal on 6 June 2023.

Confirming his bail, Brac's Migration Program head Shariful Hasan told The Business Standard (TBS) that Noyon was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday evening. He was released from jail at night.

Noyon's arrest drew criticism from human rights activists across the country.

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants, a civil society network of 20 organisations working on migration, expressed concern over the Brac employee's arrest in a joint statement on Sunday.

According to sources, Noyon used to help out migrants as an employee of the Shikkha Shastha Unnayan Karzakram (SHISUK). During his tenure there, an Iraq returnee filed a human trafficking case against him, which led to his arrest years after.

