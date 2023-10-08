Man kidnapped from Teknaf, Tk20 lakh demanded as ransom

Crime

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 08:49 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A man was reportedly abducted from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila on Saturday (7 October).

Within 24 hours of the incident, the kidnappers contacted the family of Mahmudul Haque, 30, allegedly demanding a Tk20 lakh ransom.

Mahmudul went missing after he went to cut trees in the Baharchhara hills, said Farid Ullah, member of ward 7 of the Baharchhara Union Parishad.

"The next morning, his family received a call from an unknown number demanding a Tk20 lakh ransom. Mahmudul's family is extremely poor. It is not possible for them to pay even Tk5,000."

Shamsunnahar, mother of the abductee, said the callers threatened to kill her son if the matter was reported to law enforcement agencies. 

Contacted, Baharchhara police inspector Moshiur Rahman said he heard about the matter on Saturday night. "No complaints have been filed as of Sunday afternoon. The police are working keeping the issue in mind."

In the last 9.5 months, 87 people were abducted from different areas of Teknaf.

Among them, 43 are local residents, and the remaining 44 are Rohingya. According to family sources, at least 39 of the kidnapped victims have been released on ransom.

 

