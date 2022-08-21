Man held with gold worth Tk65 lakh at Dhaka Airport

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
21 August, 2022, 10:15 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Customs officials on Sunday seized 1kg gold worth about Tk65 lakh from a passenger at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Mohammed Nezam from Dubai landed at the airport at 5:16pm.

Acting on a tip-off, customs officials interrogated him at the boarding bridge area, but Nezam denied having any gold in his possession.

The officials spotted seven gold bars scanning his luggage.

Pradip Kimar Roy, assistant revenue officer (ARO) of customs house, Dhaka told The Business Standard, "The passenger was handed over to the airport police station and a case has been filed against him."

