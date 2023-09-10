Jubo league man killed in Chattogram

A local Jubo League leader was killed in front of the Saraipara Ibtedai Madrasah of Chattogram this afternoon (10 September).

The deceased was identified as Md. Hossain, 45, hailing from Saraipara, Pahartali Police Station Area of Chattogram.

Jasim Uddin, deputy commissioner (West) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said Hossain was stabbed during an argument around 2:00pm this afternoon.

"He was later taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

"His family will take legal action against the perpetrators," he said.