JCD amassed 11 firearms ahead of national polls, DB claims

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of opposition BNP, has amassed at least 11 firearms ahead of the national elections, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed.

Briefing media on Monday, DB chief Harun-or-Rashid said they possess credible information that the opposition student organisation is amassing firearms ahead of the upcoming national polls.

The DB police have recovered four firearms and detained seven JCD leaders up to now. Asked, DB chief Harun denied allegations of political motivation behind these detentions.

On 20 August, the DB detained 18 individuals associated with BNP and its affiliates, accusing them of planning violence and anti-government activities. This included six previously missing Chhatra Dal members.

The six absent JCD leaders, who had disappeared on 18 August, were subsequently shown arrested along with three firearms.

Abul Hasan Chowdhury, vice-president of the JCD central committee, was also arrested on 24 August along with a pistol, two bullets, and three crude bombs.

Harun informed the media that the detained Chhatra Dal leaders intended to use the firearms for sabotage. The DB had identified digital evidence of their firearm procurement and plans, including a plan to capture AF Rahman Hall at Dhaka University.

JCD acting President Rashed Iqbal Khan, when contacted, accused the DB of falsehoods, asserting that the agency orchestrated the recovery of firearms to falsely implicate JCD leaders.

Iqbal added that all those arrested were taken into custody by plainclothes DB personnel shortly before being shown arrested.

"DB doesn't only feed lunch, seizes firearms too"

While briefing the journalists, DB chief Harun said they [detective branch officials] not only feed lunch (rice) at their office but also seize illegal firearms.

He addressed misconceptions about their activities, acknowledging that while some may perceive the DB office as a restaurant, such judgments wouldn't discourage their morale.

He emphasised the humanitarian aspect of their actions, explaining that they extend this kindness to victims and the public who visit them.

The over-discussed act of the police official came to light when DB chief Harun gave hospitality to BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on 29 July after being taken to the DB office from a political rally.