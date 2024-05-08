JnU student's suicide: Assistant Proctor Din Islam freed on bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

JnU student's suicide: Assistant Proctor Din Islam freed on bail

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
A file photo of Jagannath University (JnU) Assistant Proctor Din Islam. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Jagannath University (JnU) Assistant Proctor Din Islam. Photo: Collected

Jagannath University (JnU) Assistant Proctor Din Islam has been freed on bail in a case filed over instigating Fairuz Abontika, a law student of the university, to commit suicide.

He walked out of Cumilla jail on Wednesday (8 May) afternoon, Senior Jail Super Abdullah Al Mamun told The Business Standard.

Family members of Din Islam received him at the jail gate after his release, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the university student Raihan Siddique Amman is still behind the bar.

Earlier on 16 March, Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the two accused following the death of Abontika on the previous day.

Abontika hanged herself at her Cumilla residence around 10:00pm on 15 March after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post.

Later, Abontika's mother filed an abetment of suicide case against Din Islam and Amman with the Kotwali Model Police Station.

According to the case statement, Abontika's classmate Amman was sexually harassing her. When she complained to Assistant Proctor Din Islam, he insulted her instead of taking any action against Amman.

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. Instead of taking action, Din Islam defended Amman and threatened me with expelling from the university."

Top News

bail / JnU Student Abantika / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

12h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

16m | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

1h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

3h | Videos