JnU student's suicide: Assistant Proctor Din Islam freed on bail

Jagannath University (JnU) Assistant Proctor Din Islam has been freed on bail in a case filed over instigating Fairuz Abontika, a law student of the university, to commit suicide.

He walked out of Cumilla jail on Wednesday (8 May) afternoon, Senior Jail Super Abdullah Al Mamun told The Business Standard.

Family members of Din Islam received him at the jail gate after his release, he said.

However, the university student Raihan Siddique Amman is still behind the bar.

Earlier on 16 March, Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the two accused following the death of Abontika on the previous day.

Abontika hanged herself at her Cumilla residence around 10:00pm on 15 March after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post.

Later, Abontika's mother filed an abetment of suicide case against Din Islam and Amman with the Kotwali Model Police Station.

According to the case statement, Abontika's classmate Amman was sexually harassing her. When she complained to Assistant Proctor Din Islam, he insulted her instead of taking any action against Amman.

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. Instead of taking action, Din Islam defended Amman and threatened me with expelling from the university."