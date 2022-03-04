Hanged body of Ershad Sikder’s daughter found in Gulshan

The hanging body of a young girl was recovered from a flat in the city's Gulshan area on Friday.

Jannatul Nowrin Esha was the daughter of death row convict and subsequently executed Ershad Sikder and his second wife Sanjida Nahar.

When Esha didn't answer the door, family members called the security guard of the building and broke down the door with his help. They found Esha hanging from the ceiling fan, said Esha's mother.

Esha was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where an on-duty doctor declared her dead and sent her body to the morgue for autopsy.

"Esha, who finished her HSC from City College, killed herself following an altercation with her boyfriend, keeping him on a video call," Sanjida claimed.

Quoting Esha's friends, her mother said, "Esha was having an affair for the last eight months with Plabon, from Kalabagan in Dhaka. She met him last night and Plabon later dropped her off in front of her home. After arriving at home, she locked her room."

Ershad Sikder was sentenced to death for murder and subsequently executed in 2004 for committing various crimes like murder, torture, theft, robbery and more.