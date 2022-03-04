Hanged body of Ershad Sikder’s daughter found in Gulshan

Crime

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Hanged body of Ershad Sikder’s daughter found in Gulshan

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:21 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The hanging body of a young girl was recovered from a flat in the city's Gulshan area on Friday.

Jannatul Nowrin Esha was the daughter of death row convict and subsequently executed Ershad Sikder and his second wife Sanjida Nahar.

When Esha didn't answer the door, family members called the security guard of the building and broke down the door with his help. They found Esha hanging from the ceiling fan, said Esha's mother.

Esha was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where an on-duty doctor declared her dead and sent her body to the morgue for autopsy.

"Esha, who finished her HSC from City College, killed herself following an altercation with her boyfriend, keeping him on a video call," Sanjida claimed.

Quoting Esha's friends, her mother said, "Esha was having an affair for the last eight months with Plabon, from Kalabagan in Dhaka. She met him last night and Plabon later dropped her off in front of her home. After arriving at home, she locked her room."  

Ershad Sikder was sentenced to death for murder and subsequently executed in 2004 for committing various crimes like murder, torture, theft, robbery and more.

Top News

Suicide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

13h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

15h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

14h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last