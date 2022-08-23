Gold jewellery worth Tk40 lakh stolen from ex-additional IGP’s home

Burglars took away gold jewellery worth Tk40 lakh from the residence of a former additional inspector general of police (IGP) in the capital's Eskaton Garden area Monday night.

"Thieves broke into the duplex apartment of Kazi Mozammel Haque on the 5th floor of the multi-storey building by cutting window grills," Md Bayzidur Rahman, an assistant commissioner at the Ramna zone of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told The Business Standard.

He said they recovered the tools used to cut grills from the spot and now are analysing CCTV footage of the building and the adjacent area.

A theft case was filed with the Ramna Police Station Tuesday afternoon.

The retired police officer, along with his wife, resides on the fourth floor of the apartment and the fifth floor is used by their daughter and son.

"Our son and daughter live at different places due to professional reasons, and when they visit us, they stay on the 5th floor and most of their wedding jewellery was kept in a vault there," Mitali Hossain, wife of Kazi Mozammel Haque, told TBS.

She said the thieves broke into the room in the dead of night and made away with all the ornaments weighing around 45 bhoris as well as 400 Singapore dollars.

"My husband and I sleep on the first floor of the duplex apartment where we have been living for the past 32 years. I have no idea at what time of the night the incident took place although I was awake till 1.30am," she added.

Mitali Hossain said the thieves ransacked the locked room of their daughter on the second floor and stole all her wedding jewellery kept in a locker inside an almirah.

"As part of the daily cleaning, our domestic help tried to enter the room this morning but found it locked from inside. Later, she broke the door lock and found the belongings lying scattered with the closet wide open," she added.

"When the residence of a former high police official is not secure, what is the fate of common people in the city," said a frustrated Mitali.

A team from the forensic department of the Criminal Investigation Department has already visited the spot and the Detective Branch of police has started investigating the incident.