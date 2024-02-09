Two detained with stolen cloth worth Tk1.5 crore in Chattogram

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:35 pm

The stolen goods have been reportedly sold to parties in Teribazar and Dhaka

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police detained two individuals in possession of 233 rolls of stolen cloth, valued at approximately Tk1.5 crore on Thursday (8 February) night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Bahadur (26) and Md Ali Zohar (24), reads a press statement issued on Friday. 

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) acted on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of the stolen cloth from the New Port Market area under the jurisdiction of Bandar Police Station, Additional DIG of Police Muhammad Ali Hossain said.

Additionally, two covered vans believed to be associated with the theft were also seized during the operation.

According to the press statement, stolen cloth, imported through the port, was destined for factories but intercepted by the thieves before reaching their intended destination.

The stolen goods were then reportedly sold to parties in Teribazar and Dhaka. Further investigation revealed that several organised gangs might be engaged in these illicit activities.

Police operations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the thief gang and bring them to justice.

