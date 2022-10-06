Mastermind of gang arrested for stealing equipment from Power Division

The mastermind of a gang has been arrested in connection with stealing electrical equipment from the Power Division.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the ring leader Shariful Islam alias Sharif from Khilgaon on Wednesday, said DMP Additional Commissioner (Investigation) Harun-Ur-Rashid in a press briefing on Thursday (6 October).

"During interrogation, Sharif revealed that the sub-contractors of the Power Division acted as the gang's accomplice," he added.

About 8 circuit breakers, 12 disc insulators, 10 tension clamps, 10 post insulators, 2 dub cut-outs, one side-mount bracket, and four shackle insulators were seized from his possession.

"The gang has been stealing electrical transformers and other components," said the DMP commissioner.

"As a result of this, the electricity supply is being disrupted, causing people to suffer," he added.