Upset with birth of daughter, woman steals landlord's 5-month-old boy in Cox's Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 04:46 pm

Related News

Upset with birth of daughter, woman steals landlord's 5-month-old boy in Cox's Bazar

Entangled with a desire to present her husband with a son, she decided to give away her daughter to someone else. 

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 04:46 pm
Police arrested Syed Hossain and Akhi Akter Mim. Photo: Courtesy
Police arrested Syed Hossain and Akhi Akter Mim. Photo: Courtesy

Ankhi Akter Mim had longed for a son. Her husband already had two daughters with his first wife.

But Ankhi hoped that when she was finally with child, the newborn would be a son.

When she gave birth to a daughter, however, Ankhi decided to take matters into her own hands. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Entangled with a desire to present her husband with a son, she decided to give away her daughter to someone else. 

Leaving her in-laws' house in the Tankrishnapur area of Kishoreganj, Ankhi made a deal with one Syed Hossain from Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila. 

Pretending to be a couple, Ankhi and Syed Hossain rented a house in the Banglabazar area in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

They built a relationship with the landlord's family and grew fond of their five-month-old baby boy, Sifat, in a span of seven days. 

On 31 December, Ankhi and Syed fled the house, taking Sifat with them.

Police recovered the baby boy and arrested Ankhi from Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj, on 10 January, said Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mahfuzul Islam at a press conference today (January 11). 

Mahfuzul said police interrogated Syed's brother, Syed Kashem, after the family of the abducted child filed a case with Cox's Bazar Sadar Thana.

Based on the information obtained from Kashem, police arrested Syed Hossain from the Panchlaish area of Chattogram on 8 January, who later helped police with information to arrest Akhi and recover the child.

Bangladesh / Top News

stealing / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

2h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

6h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

8h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

1h | Videos
More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

2h | Videos
Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

4h | Videos
Apple's Vision Pro headset is on the way

Apple's Vision Pro headset is on the way

6h | Videos