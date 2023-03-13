Security guards among eight arrested for stealing containers in Ctg port

Police arrested eight employees of the Chattogram port including security guards for their alleged involvement in stealing products worth Tk50 lakh from two containers.

According to the police, the incident occurred last Thursday at the South Container Yard of the port. The theft was allegedly carried out in collaboration with security guards, Ansar members, and employees of the transport department.

Police further revealed that a security guard has already given a confession to the court regarding the theft.

Four of the eight arrestees work in the transport and security department of the port including transport employee Abdul Hakeem (34), security guard Kazi Abu Dawood (48), Ansar members Anukul Biswas (25) and Enamul Haque (23). The remaining four are trailer driver Alal Uddin (23) and his assistants Ayub Ali (23), Nazmul Hossain (27) and Nurul Islam (20).

Besides, Mozammel Hossain Rabin (37), a security guard of the port currently under temporary suspension, and some unnamed individuals have also been accused in the case.

Sources said that security guards entered three trailers at the port yard without proper documentation and made off with two containers full of goods. When a member of the port's intelligence and security department attempted to intervene, he was subjected to physical assault.

The stolen containers were transported from the port on trailers and were intercepted by port security detectives at the customs checkpoint a few kilometres away, the sources added.

Maruf Hossain, plaintiff in the case and assistant sub-inspector of the Port Security Office, told The Business Standard, "The stolen products were bond products. Although these products were imported in 2018, they were kept for auction as the importer did not release them from the port."

Police and port officials are currently investigating the possible involvement of high-ranking port authorities in the incident.

Abdul Karim, officer in charge of the EPZ Police Station, said, "During the remand of the arrestees, we have got some sensational information. An operation is underway to arrest the suspended security guard Robin."

Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFA) Khairul Alam Sujan said, "The failure to prosecute previous incidents effectively has emboldened criminals, posing a significant threat not only to the security of the port but also to its users."

Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Farooq said, "The security of the port is not in any danger. The port investigation committee is working along with the police in this incident. We hope to catch the main accused and bring them to justice."