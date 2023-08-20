Fraudsters using 'clone' mobile SIMs of Ctg DC, SP for extortion

Crime

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Fraudsters using 'clone' mobile SIMs of Ctg DC, SP for extortion

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Unidentified fraudsters have allegedly cloned the SIM cards of the Chattogram district commissioner and superintendent of police in a bid to extort people.

Scammers have been demanding money [from people] using the cloned phone numbers of Chattogram District Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman and Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah since Sunday (20 August) afternoon, District Administration Executive Magistrate Plaban Kumar Biswas told The Business Standard. 

Following the incident, the district administration authorities filed a general diary over the incident and urged everyone to remain cautious.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar told TBS, "A general diary has already been lodged at the Kotwali police station over the incident and legal action is underway."

District Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah said investigation is underway to find out whether there was any conspiracy behind the incident.

 

Top News

clone / Sim Card / Chattogram district administration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

42m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years