Fraudsters using 'clone' mobile SIMs of Ctg DC, SP for extortion

Unidentified fraudsters have allegedly cloned the SIM cards of the Chattogram district commissioner and superintendent of police in a bid to extort people.

Scammers have been demanding money [from people] using the cloned phone numbers of Chattogram District Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman and Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah since Sunday (20 August) afternoon, District Administration Executive Magistrate Plaban Kumar Biswas told The Business Standard.

Following the incident, the district administration authorities filed a general diary over the incident and urged everyone to remain cautious.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar told TBS, "A general diary has already been lodged at the Kotwali police station over the incident and legal action is underway."

District Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah said investigation is underway to find out whether there was any conspiracy behind the incident.