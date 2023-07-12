Fake products worth Tk25 lakh seized in Ctg; Tk1 lakh fined

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
12 July, 2023, 09:28 pm

The Chattogram district administration has seized fake face wash products of Himalaya brand worth Tk25 lakh from a warehouse in the city.

The administration fined the warehouse manager Jamil Uddin Tk1 lakh for stocking the fake products that did not bear the BSTI logo, said a press release.

District Administration Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta conducted the raid on the third floor of Royal Tower in Amtala area under Kotwali police station of the city on Wednesday (12 July).

According to the release, the district administration said the labels on the seized products used the name of Himalaya company with the address of BSCIC Industrial Zone, Jamalpur.

Upon receiving information about the raid, the Chattogram region representative of Himalaya arrived at the scene. However, he too failed to provide any valid documents.

The products had their ingredients and other information written in English instead of Bengali with the intention to create the illusion that the products were foreign and deceive consumers.

