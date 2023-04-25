More people left Dhaka after Eid holidays: Mustafa Jabbar

More people left Dhaka after Eid holidays: Mustafa Jabbar

Just two days after the Eid holidays came to an end, more people have left Dhaka than returned, said the Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

The minister disclosed the data in a Facebook post on Tuesday after the end of the Eid holiday.

He said a total of 21.69 lakh mobile subscribers left Dhaka in two days following Eid. On the other hand, 13.71 lakh of subscribers entered the city. 

In these two days, 7.98 lakh more mobile subscribers left Dhaka than the number of those who came back to Dhaka.

However, the difference between outgoing and incoming people in the capital was reduced on Monday. A total of 9.40 lakh subscribers left Dhaka on Monday and the number is 61,776 higher than the Dhaka-bound subscribers.

The figures do not accurately represent how many people left or entered the city during Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.

Children without mobile phones are left out of this calculation, even though the number of children under the age of 14 in the country is 27.7% of the total population, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

About 71.34% of people above the age of 15 own a mobile phone and many people use multiple SIMs. 

As a result, the exact number of people who left Dhaka cannot be placed. But compared to the previous years, the difference is clear.

According to the information provided by the minister, a total of 1.23 crore mobile subscribers left Dhaka in eight days from 18 April till Monday. A total of 41.61 lakh of subscribers entered Dhaka in the same period.

Mustafa Jabbar / Sim Card / Eid

