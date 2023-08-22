Three traders fined Tk90,000 for egg price manipulation

The Chattogram district administration has fined Tk90,000 to three traders during drives at Pahartali Bazaar for selling eggs at high prices on Tuesday (22 August). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram district administration has fined Tk90,000 to three traders during drives at Pahartali Bazaar for selling eggs at high prices.

A mobile court led by District Administration Executive Magistrate Ghalib Chowdhury and Abdullah-Al-Mamun conducted raids on Tuesday (22 August).

Shahjahan Store, Jannat Poultry and Al-Amin Store of Pahartali Bazaar were fined, according to a press release by the district administration.

Most of the egg shops in the market do not issue sales receipts. Although some big stores provide receipts, there are loopholes. Eggs are being sold at prices exceeding their listed rates, states the release.

"All traders must display a fair price list. Eggs cannot be sold at a higher price than the price list," Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told The Business Standard.

"Legal action will be taken by investigating whether any traders are deliberately increasing egg prices in an attempt to generate higher profits," he added.