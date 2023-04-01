90 patients with complex diseases get Tk45 lakh govt support

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 05:58 pm

Chattogram District Administration has distributed a total of Tk45 lakh government assistance among 90 people who suffered from various complex chronic diseases, including cancer. 

Department of Social Services of the Ministry of Social Welfare provided with the allowance under its social safety programmes. 

District Administration sources said in the 2022-23 financial year, cheques of Tk50,000 each were distributed to patients who have been suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralysed by strokes, congenital heart disease, and thalassemia.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was the chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony at Circuit House conference room on Saturday, chaired by Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

Addressing the audience, the deputy minister said during the current government's tenure, the country saw huge development in various sectors including social services. On behalf of the Prime Minister, the social welfare ministry has provided cheques for various allowances among the needy.

Director of Divisional Social Services Office Kazi Nazimul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rakib Hasan, Nezarat Deputy Collector Md Touhidul Islam, deputy director of the district social service office Md Faridul Alam were also present at the ceremony.

