Former minister’s APS booked for laundering over Tk5 crore 

Crime

TBS Report 
04 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

Former minister’s APS booked for laundering over Tk5 crore 

TBS Report 
04 August, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 01:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

AHM Fawad, the assistant personal secretary (APS) of Faridpur-3 MP and former LGRD minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, has been booked for laundering over Tk5 crore.

Fawad, 52, a resident of Bilnalia village in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur, has been charged under section 4(2) of the Money Laundering Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2015, for laundering over Tk5.44 crore.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Bichitra Rani Biswas of CID (Crime Investigation Department) filed the case with the Faridpur Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday night, confirmed its Officer-in-Charge (OC) MA Jalil.

"The investigation will be conducted by CID," he said.

According to the case dockets, Fawad formed a criminal group, active during 2015-2020, with the help of Faridpur's Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel.

It is said that former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain was fully aware and approved of their illegal activities.

Several government officials of the district earned a lot of illegal money and property with the help of this group.

It is to be noted that Fawad is also an accused in the case filed against Barkat and Rubel for laundering Tk2,000 crore.

Fawad is currently in jail in connection with that case.
 

Top News / Corruption

Sajjad Hossain Barkat / Imtiaz Hasan Rubel / Corruption / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation