Former minister’s APS booked for laundering over Tk5 crore 

AHM Fawad, the assistant personal secretary (APS) of Faridpur-3 MP and former LGRD minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, has been booked for laundering over Tk5 crore.

Fawad, 52, a resident of Bilnalia village in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur, has been charged under section 4(2) of the Money Laundering Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2015, for laundering over Tk5.44 crore.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Bichitra Rani Biswas of CID (Crime Investigation Department) filed the case with the Faridpur Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday night, confirmed its Officer-in-Charge (OC) MA Jalil.

"The investigation will be conducted by CID," he said.

According to the case dockets, Fawad formed a criminal group, active during 2015-2020, with the help of Faridpur's Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel.

It is said that former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain was fully aware and approved of their illegal activities.

Several government officials of the district earned a lot of illegal money and property with the help of this group.

It is to be noted that Fawad is also an accused in the case filed against Barkat and Rubel for laundering Tk2,000 crore.

Fawad is currently in jail in connection with that case.

