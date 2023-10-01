BCL leader among 9 accused in case over attack on former US envoy Bernicat

Crime

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:28 pm

BCL leader among 9 accused in case over attack on former US envoy Bernicat

On the night of 4 August 2018, the then-US Ambassador in Dhaka, Marcia Bernicat was attacked in the capital's Mohammadpur area

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 12:28 pm
Marcia Bernicat. Photo: Live Mint
Marcia Bernicat. Photo: Live Mint

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted a supplementary charge sheet against 9 people including Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders, over the 2018 attack on former US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat.

The charge sheet was submitted to the court on 19 September, DB Assistant Commissioner Rajon Kumar Saha told The Business Standard.

Mohammad Ishtiaq Mahmud, the brother-in-law of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar and Naimul Hasan alias Russell, president of Mohammadpur Thana Chhatra League, have been accused in the charge sheet, he added. 

Many of the other accused in the charge sheet are also Awami League and Chhatra League leaders and activists, the official added.

DB seeks info from US embassy over attack on former ambassador Marcia Bernicat

On the night of 4 August 2018, the then-US Ambassador in Dhaka, Marcia Bernicat, attended a dinner at the Mohammadpur residence of Badiul Alam Majumder. She was attacked when she was getting into the car after dinner.  

Sujan secretary Badiul Alam Majumder filed a case with Mohammadpur police station in this regard. The accused are - Chhatra League leader Naimul Hasan, Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amzad Hossain, Shahidul Alam Khan, Tanha alias Mujahid, Saju Islam, Rajibul Islam, Md Siam and Oli Ahmed.  

They had also attacked the residence of Badiul Alam Majumder and threatened him and his family that night, DB said in the charge sheet.

Five years have passed since the attack on former US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat's motorcade, but no one has been arrested nor brought to justice. 

Earlier in August this year, the DB sent a letter to the US embassy in Dhaka seeking information regarding the attack on Marcia Bernicat.

Recently, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered the DB to investigate the case further.

Marcia Bernicat served as the US Ambassador to Dhaka from 2015 to 2018.

