DB seeks info from US embassy over attack on former ambassador Marcia Bernicat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

DB seeks info from US embassy over attack on former ambassador Marcia Bernicat

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 09:32 am
Marcia Bernicat. Photo: Live Mint
Marcia Bernicat. Photo: Live Mint

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has sent a letter to the US embassy in Dhaka seeking information regarding the attack on former ambassador Marcia Bernicat.

Five years have passed since the attack on former US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat's motorcade, but no one has been arrested nor brought to justice. 

Recently, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered the Detective Branch (DB) to investigate the case further. 

DB police's Assistant Commissioner Rajon Kumar Shaha on Thursday (31 August) wrote a letter to the US embassy in Dhaka seeking cooperation after taking up the investigation charge. 

The letter asked the embassy to share 'information' and 'observations' if they have any regarding this case.

Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, additional commissioner of DB, said, "We will finish the investigation very soon. We have written to them asking if the embassy has any information that they can help us with."

Related sources confirmed that DB Assistant Commissioner Rajan Kumar Saha has been appointed as the investigating officer of the case after court ordered further investigation.

He sent the letter to the embassy which was later forwarded to the Senior Foreign Service National Investigator in the Regional Security Office of the US embassy. 

The incident was mentioned in detail in the letter. It was also noted that in March 2021, the court accepted a charge sheet and framed charges against nine people in the case. Most of them are involved in ruling party politics.

The accused are - Feroz Mahmud, Mir Amjad Hossain, Naimul Islam, Rajibul Islam, Saju Islam, Shahidul Alam Khan, Siam, Oli Ahmed and Mojahid Azmi. 

However, the Public Prosecutor (PP) of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Abdullah Abu requested further investigation. Following the petition, the court ordered further investigation. The investigation officer of the case has already visited the spot, the letter said. He also spoke with the plaintiff Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of the civil rights body Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon).

On the night of 4 August 2018, the then-US Ambassador in Dhaka, Marcia Bernicat, attended a dinner at the Mohammadpur residence of Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Sujan. She was attacked when she was getting into the car after dinner.  Marcia Bernicat served as the US Ambassador to Dhaka from 2015 to 2018.

Top News

Marcia Bernicat / US embassy Dhaka / DB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

19h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

20m | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

17h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

20h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh