CU student sexually assaulted on shuttle train

Crime

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

CU student sexually assaulted on shuttle train

The university authorities are trying to identify the perpetrators, said the proctor

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 10:07 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

A female student of Chittagong University said she was attacked and sexually abused by a presumed outsider on a moving shuttle train leaving campus on Thursday evening.

Chittagong University has transport services for students. Apart from bus service, students can travel to and from the campus by shuttle train.

The victim, a third-year student of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, said, "I got on the 3rd or 4th compartment of the shuttle train, scheduled to leave campus around 5:30 pm. There were two elderly men sitting in my bogie at the time."

"However, the train was late in leaving and after a while the elderly men left the bogie to have iftar and did not return. Soon, two youths got into the bogie," she said.

"As they got on board, one of them approached me and flashed his cellphone torch light in my face and started asking strange questions like- where are you going, sister?" she said.

"I asked the youth whether he was a student or not, but he kept mum. The train left the station at 7pm. It was dark and the youth was walking around inside the compartment. After a while, he suddenly grasped my face and head, trying to put me down on the floor," she continued.

"As he grabbed me, I started screaming at the top of my lungs and tried to get away from him using my hands and elbows. Fearing for my life, I tried to retaliate as strongly as I could to free myself," she said.

"At one point in the scuffle, the attacker left me and quickly fled the compartment. The train was still moving then and I could not get a good look at his face," the victim said.       

"I was in shock for the rest of the way home. Returning home, I discovered multiple scratches and bruises on my face and a sore throat. I am severely traumatized from the attack," she added.

Dr Shahidul Islam, acting proctor of Chittagong University, said, "I have heard about the incident and am trying to contact the victim."

The university authorities are also trying to identify the perpetrators but it will be difficult as the victim could not see their faces, he added.

CU / Sexual assault charge / Shuttle Train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

11h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

11h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals