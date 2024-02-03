Youth crushed under wheels of Chittagong University-bound train

A 22-year-old man died as he was crushed under the wheels of a Chittagong University (CU)-bound shuttle train from port city Chattogram, in Hathazari upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased Lingkon Debnath was an employee of a pharmacy at local Chowdhuryhat and hailed from Durgabari in the same area.

Locals said the youth was crushed under the wheels of the train on his way home from work in Paschim Chhararkul Balur Dhal area on Thursday night.

In the morning, the body was found lying on a rail track and police were called, they said.

Hathazari police station's Officer-in-Charge Gofran Ahmed said on information they visited the spot.

"As it is a concern of railway police, they also visited the spot and would investigate the matter," he said.