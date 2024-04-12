Ctg doctor severely injured in attack allegedly by AL supporters over 'delay in leader's surgery'

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 06:11 pm

A legal complaint has been filed over the incident against five individuals and ten other unknown attackers, Patiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Uddin said.

Patiya General Hospital and Diagonstic. Photo: Facebook profile of the hospital
Patiya General Hospital and Diagonstic. Photo: Facebook profile of the hospital

Supporters of the ruling Awami League (AL) have allegedly assaulted a doctor of a Chattgogram hospital over a reported delay in the surgery of a local AL leader who suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident recently.

Dr Raktim Das, a doctor at the Patiya General Hospital in Chattogram, sustained severe injuries to his body and head in the attack that took place on Wednesday (10 April) night.

A legal complaint has been filed over the incident against five individuals and ten other unknown attackers, Patiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Uddin said.

The named accused in the complaint filed by SH Khademi, vice chairman of the hospital, are Patiya Upazila Awami League Vice-President Mohammad Syed, Al members Mohammad Rubel, Mohammad Mukul, Mohammad Tipu, and Rafique Hasan.

According to the complaint, Saifullah Palash, 42, the organising secretary of the Patiya Municipal Awami League, was admitted to Patia General Hospital with severe injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. 

According to hospital officials, Dr Raktim Das initially treated Palash and sent him to the operating theatre. However, a delay in Palash's transfer to the operation room led to the alleged assault.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Ilias Chowdhury confirmed a ten-minute delay in transferring the injured to the operating theatre by Dr Das.

"I prioritised Palash's treatment, providing first aid to control bleeding and ordering necessary diagnostic tests before sending him for surgery," Dr Raktim Das, told TBS. "Despite my efforts, a group of individuals assaulted me, accusing me of negligence and initiating the attack."

Mohammad Syed claimed the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over medical procedures. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chittagong Divisional Health Director Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, along with, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Ilias Chowdhury, visited the hospital on Thursday afternoon to assess the situation.

Patiya Police Station OC Jasim assured that legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.

