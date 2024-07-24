Ctg Sramik League leader arrested for allegedly hiring man to torch BRTC bus depot

Police have arrested two people, including a Sramik League leader, in connection with a fire at the BRTC bus depot in Chattogram.

The arrestees are Sohel Rana, 32, a leguna driver, and Didarul Alam, a Sramik League leader, Hathazari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anowar Hossain told TBS today (24 July).

Sohel has confessed in court and during initial interrogation that he was hired by Didarul to torch the BRTC depot for a contract fee of Tk4 lakh, OC Anowar said.

Anowar said on Saturday (20 July), miscreants set four BRTC buses on fire at the depot in Natunpara area of Chattogram. Analysing CCTV camera footage, police arrested Sohel Rana on Monday (22 July).

He was produced in Chattogram's Judicial Magistrate Aowlad Hossain Mohammad Zonaid's court yesterday (23 July) where he gave a confessional statement.

In his statement, Sohel confessed to torching the buses under the direction of Sramik League leader Didarul Alam, who promised him Tk 4 lakh for the task. Sohel also received a Tk500 advance.

Following Sohel's information, police arrested Bayezid Bostami thana Sramik League President Didarul Alam on Tuesday evening.

Both Sohel and Didarul were sent to jail.