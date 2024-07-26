Oil-laden train movements from Chattogram resume under BGB security

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Oil-laden train movements from Chattogram resume under BGB security

“Several oil-laden trains departed from Chattogram this morning, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of essential fuel across the country,” Mohammad Moniruzzaman, manager of Chattogram Railway Station, told The Business Standard. 

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 12:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The fuel oil transportation from Chattogram via train resumed today (26 July) under the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) security after eight days of disruption. 

"Several oil-laden trains departed from Chattogram this morning, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of essential fuel across the country," Mohammad Moniruzzaman, manager of Chattogram Railway Station, told The Business Standard. 

The first train, comprising 24 oil carriages, started its journey to Dhaka at 5:30am. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An hour later, at 6:30am, another train carrying 16 oil carriages departed for Sylhet.

A third train, consisting of 12 oil-carrying coaches, left for Dohazari at 10am. At 11am, another train with 12 oil carriages set off for Hathazari. 

One platoon of BGB has been deployed on each train to ensure security.

"Though the oil-laden train movement has resumed, there is no decision yet to resume passenger train movement," Moniruzzaman said.

Top News

Oil-laden train / Chattogram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

3h | Mode
What is Hibiscus tiliaceus

What is Hibiscus tiliaceus

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

7h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos