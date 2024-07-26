Oil-laden train movements from Chattogram resume under BGB security

The fuel oil transportation from Chattogram via train resumed today (26 July) under the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) security after eight days of disruption.

"Several oil-laden trains departed from Chattogram this morning, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of essential fuel across the country," Mohammad Moniruzzaman, manager of Chattogram Railway Station, told The Business Standard.

The first train, comprising 24 oil carriages, started its journey to Dhaka at 5:30am.

An hour later, at 6:30am, another train carrying 16 oil carriages departed for Sylhet.

A third train, consisting of 12 oil-carrying coaches, left for Dohazari at 10am. At 11am, another train with 12 oil carriages set off for Hathazari.

One platoon of BGB has been deployed on each train to ensure security.

"Though the oil-laden train movement has resumed, there is no decision yet to resume passenger train movement," Moniruzzaman said.