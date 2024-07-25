Quota protest violence: 69 more arrested in Chattogram

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 07:34 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police in Chattogram have arrested 69 people from Wednesday to Thursday (25 July) evening taking the total number of arrested to 762 in the 27 cases filed in connection with sabotage and vandalism during the quota-reform protest.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested 35 people taking the total number of arrested to 435 in 17 cases while the district police arrested 34 people taking the total number of arrested to 327 in 11 cases, Public Relations Officer of CMP, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tarek Aziz, and Additional Superintendent of district police Abu Tayub Mohammad Arif told The Business Standard.

They also said a new case has also been filed with Halishahar Police Station on Wednesday night where 500-700 unnamed individuals were accused.

The drives are on to nab all the miscreants involved in the turmoil, they added.

