Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in Ctg today

As the law and order situation has come under control, the district administration in Chattogram has relaxed the curfew for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm today.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman made this announcement through a public notice on yesterday night. The curfew in the district will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am and citizens have been urged not to move on the city streets unless there is an emergency during the curfew hours.

Earlier, curfew had been relaxed for eight hours, from 9 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and Thursday. However, law enforcers including the Army have been patrolling the city roads to check any untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the city has returned to normalcy with increasing traffic movement, and most of the industries, offices, shops, and markets resuming their operations since Wednesday. The Cahttogram Port also resumed its full-capacity operation on Thursday. The traffic movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway saw a significant rise on Thursday evening as long-distance passenger buses started leaving the city.