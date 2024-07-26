41 more arrested over quota protest violence in Ctg, 14hrs curfew break tomorrow

At least 41 more people were arrested in the last 24 hours till Friday (26 July) evening in cases filed over recent violence centring the quota reform movement in Chattogram, according to sources.

With the latest addition, a total of 449 people have been arrested over quota reform protest violence in 18 cases in the port city, officials of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

Besides, one new case has been filed with Double Mooring Police Station accusing 31 named and 30 to 40 unnamed people.

Meanwhile, stating that the law-and-order situation has come under control in Chattogram, the district administration has relaxed the ongoing curfew for 14 hours from 6 am to 8 pm on Saturday in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman made this announcement through a public notice on Friday evening.

"The curfew in the district will be in force from 8pm on Saturday to 6am the next day and citizens have been urged not to move on the city streets unless there is an emergency during the curfew hours," he said.

On Friday, city dwellers enjoyed a curfew break for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm.

Earlier on Wednesday and Thursday, the break was for eight hours from 9am to 6pm.

Law enforcers including the army have been patrolling the city roads to check any untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Seven arrested in Cox's Bazar in six cases

At least seven people were arrested in six cases filed over quota reform protest violence, including vandalism of properties, beating members of Bangladesh Chhatra League, in Cox's Bazar.

With the latest arrests, a total of 52 people have been apprehended by the police over the recent unrest, Cox's Bazar Police's Additional Superintendent Md Rafiqul Islam told TBS on Friday.

