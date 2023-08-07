Ctg banker get 54 years in jail for embezzling customer's money

Crime

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Ctg banker get 54 years in jail for embezzling customer's money

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:49 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Chattogram court yesterday sentenced Md Iftekharul Kabir, a former priority manager of Eastern Bank Limited's Chandgaon branch in the port city, to 54 years in prison for embezzling a customer's money.

In the same verdict, the Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majeed sentenced four others to different terms of imprisonment and slapped fines on them, Kazi Sanowar Ahmed Lavlu, a public prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission, told The Business Standard.

The other convicts in the case are Zakir Hossain Bappi, Mahmudul Hasan, Azam Chowdhury, and Abdul Mabud. Among them, Zakir was sentenced to 11 years in prison, and fined Tk75 lakh. Azam Chowdhury, Abdul Mabud, and Mahmudul Hasan were sentenced to six and a half years of imprisonment each. Azam Chowdhury was fined Tk22.5 lakh, Abdul Mabud Tk18.50 lakh, and Mahmudul Hasan Tk20.5 lakh.

Zakir owns Labiba Trading in Halishahar, and Abdul Mabud owns Julekha Trade International in Madarbari area of Chattogram. Azam Chowdhury and Mahmudul Hasan are businessmen from Khulshi area of the city.

According to the case documents, when one Salahuddin went to the Eastern Bank Limited's Chandgaon branch to open an FDR account in 2015, Iftekharul Kabir tricked him into signing some blank checks. After that, Iftekharul withdrew money from Salahuddin's account at different times through six checks, created a fake debt of Tk72 lakh, and embezzled over Tk2.51 crore by transferring money to the other four accused's accounts.

Later, Salahuddin filed a written complaint saying money was withdrawn from his account without his approval. After the preliminary investigation, Iftekharul Kabir confessed to embezzlement in writing to the investigation committee.

Later, the Anti-Corruption Commission accepted the bank authorities' complaint to the police over the incident in its schedule for investigation. Following an investigation, Anti-Corruption Commission's Chattogram Integrated District Office-1 Deputy Director Fakhrul Islam filed a case against five people on 14 October 2019 over the embezzlement.

The charge sheet in the case was filed against the five accused in the court on 22 September 2021. The court ordered to start the trial by framing charges against the accused on 6 February 2023.

Eastern Bank Limited authorities dismissed convict Iftekharul Kabir in 2019 after he was accused of embezzling the customer's money.

Bangladesh / Top News

Corrupt banker / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

4h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

13m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic