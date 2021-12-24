Cox’s Bazar gangrape victim, husband give statements in court

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:07 pm

The woman who was gangraped in Cox's Bazar, and her husband, gave statements under section 22, regarding the incident in district court on Friday.

They described the incident in the court of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Hamimun Tanjin, Cox's Bazar Tourist Zone Superintendent of Police Zillur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The tourist police also interrogated them before they appeared in the court.

However, no arrests have been made in the case of the gangrape that took place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, Muhammad Mahiuddin, said some suspicions arose centering the rape incident. 

He said the victim's statement did not match her husband's.

"We received information from various hotels and cottages that the couple visited Cox's Bazar several times in the past few months. The woman provided a new name every time. There might be a mystery behind her using multiple names and making complaints against people every time."

"Whatever the mystery is, '' said Mahiuddin, "police are working on nabbing the accused."

Earlier, the woman alleged that she had made a call to the police helpline - 999 but she was advised to file a general diary instead of being rescued.

Later, a RAB-15 team rescued her and her husband and child upon receiving a phone call from her.

However, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Hasanuzzaman denied the allegation, saying they did not receive any such call.

"I personally spoke to the couple and the man told me he did not call 999 but called the RAB who rescued them," said Hasanuzzaman.

