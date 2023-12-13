Courtroom set on fire in Khulna

13 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
13 December, 2023

SP Saidur Rahman said, “This arson attack might have been carried out to create chaos"

An unidentified group of people set fire to the courtroom of Paikgacha Senior Judicial Magistrate in Khulna on 12 December. Photo: UNB
An unidentified group of people set fire to the courtroom of Paikgacha Senior Judicial Magistrate in Khulna on 12 December. Photo: UNB

An unidentified group of people set fire to the courtroom of Paikgacha Senior Judicial Magistrate in Khulna on Wednesday.

However, the extent of damage caused by the flame could not be determined immediately.

It was assumed that the fire was set through the broken windows of the room.

On information, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin, Judicial Magistrate Anwarul Islam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saidur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Al Amin, Assistant Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam and members of different intelligence agencies went to the spot.

Additional law enforcers were deployed on the court premises.

SP Saidur Rahman said, "This arson attack might have been carried out to create chaos.

"Necessary legal steps will be taken after proper investigation in this regard," he added.

 

