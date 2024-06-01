Fire at Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp under control

A fire burned down more than 200 homes in a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The fire broke out at 1pm today (1 June) at the Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali union, APBn-8 Captain Amir Zafar said.

It was brought under control around 2:30pm after an all-out effort of three units of the fire service.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

Quoting locals, Zafar said the fire suddenly broke out in the Kathaltali market of Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp and spread quickly.

Earlier on 24 May, there was another fire incident in the same camp. Although there were no casualties, more than 300 residential buildings were burnt down.