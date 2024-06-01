Ukhiya Rohingya camp fire razes over 200 houses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 08:28 pm

Firefighters from three units managed to bring the fire under control around 2:30pm. Border Guard Battalion members assisted in firefighting and rescue operations.

BGB members dousing fire at Rohingya camp on 1 June. Photo: Courtesy
BGB members dousing fire at Rohingya camp on 1 June. Photo: Courtesy

A fire broke out at Block D of Palangkhali Rohingya Refugee Camp-13 in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, around 1pm today (1 June).

Firefighters from three units managed to bring the fire under control around 2:30pm.

Border Guard Battalion members of Balukhali and Palangkhali assisted in firefighting and rescue operations, as well as maintained law and order in the surrounding area.

No casualties were reported in the incident. However, more than 200 houses in the camp were destroyed, confirmed Armed Police Battalion-8 Commander Md Amir Jafar.

Quoting locals, Amir Jafar said that a fire broke out at Kathaltali Bazar in Rohingya Camp 13 at noon. The fire quickly spread to the surrounding area of the camp, including the market.

Upon receiving the news, two units of Ukhiya Fire Service arrived at the scene. Another unit from Ramu station arrived after 2pm and assisted in bringing the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the same camp on 24 May. Although there were no casualties, more than 300 houses, including various establishments, were reduced to ashes.

Rohingya camp / fire / Bangladesh

