NBL holds discussion meeting with Khulna region

02 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 09:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A discussion meeting was held on Saturday (1 June) with the branch managers, operations managers and in-charges of sub-branches of National Bank Limited's Khulna region.

The meeting was held at Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park in Jessore, reads a press release. 

Alhaj Khalilur Rahman, chairman of the Board of Directors of NBL attended as the chief guest while Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami, vice chairman, Md Reazul Karim, director, Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director & CEO along with Md Abdul Matin, deputy managing director, Ashish Kumar Laskar, EVP & Khulna Regional head, branch managers, operations managers and in-charges of sub-branches.

Alhaj Khalilur Rahman, the chairman addressed the meeting, highlighting the illustrious history of the National Bank. He emphasized the collective effort required from everyone to restore the bank to its former glory.

Alhaj Khalilur Rahman said, CMSME sector has immense potential in Khulna region. For this reason, he asked the officers of all branches and sub-branches of National Bank in Khulna region to play an important role in this regard.

The meeting also delved into comprehensive discussions on overall bank growth, business activities and strategic policy formulation.

