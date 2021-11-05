Couple’s hanging bodies found in Habiganj

Police recovered the hanging bodies of a husband and wife from a house at Narpati village in Habiganj's Chunarughat upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as - rickshaw puller Abdur Rouf, 30 and his wife Aleya Akhter, 26, a returnee from Saudi Arabia.

Chunarughat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Champak Dham said the couple's two sons - Raihan, 10 and Farhad, 5 woke up in the morning and saw their parents' bodies hanging with their mother's scarf.

After hearing the children's cries, neighbors rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Later, police recovered the bodies from the spot and sent those to Habiganj Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The bodies were recovered. We can't be sure at this point whether the incident was a suicide or a murder without a postmortem," OC (Investigation) Champak Dham said.

Meanwhile, Rouf's mother Monowara Begum has claimed that her son and daughter-in-law were murdered.