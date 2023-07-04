College girl raped in Dhanmondi

A female college student was raped in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Monday.

The victim's father filed a rape case over the incident with the Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday.

Parvej Islam, officer in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, said there might be several persons behind the crime.

"We're working on the case and the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," he added.

According to the case statement, the victim's father said his daughter stepped out of the house at around 11:00am on Monday.

Later in the evening, he received a call from the Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital informing him that his daughter was raped and sustained injuries.

She was found unconscious at the sixth floor of the AMM Centre in Dhanmondi, said the case statement.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's one-stop crisis centre.