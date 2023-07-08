Cases yet to be filed for 7 killings in Rohingya camps; 6 detained

No case has yet been filed in the case of seven killings over two days in the Kutupalong and Balukhali Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

However, the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has detained six people in this connection.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Ukhia police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "No case has been filed yet in the case of 7 murders in two days." 

"According to the law, there should be three cases for three separate incidents," he said, adding that the APBn has been talking to the relatives and processing the cases.

Earlier on Friday, five people were killed reportedly in the clash between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) in Balukhali camp. The body of another man was found in the same camp that afternoon.

On 6 July, a man was stabbed to death in Kutupalong on the same day that International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan was visiting the same camp.

Regarding the clash, APBn-8 Assistant Superintendent of Police Farooq Ahmed said, "The APBn's special operations are underway to arrest those involved in the shootings between the terrorists of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO), a separatist organisation of Myanmar, in the Rohingya camp in Balukhali."

Farooq said one of the people killed on Friday has been identified as Abdur Sukkur from the Balukhali camp. Five others deceased were  Anwar Hossain, Mohammad Hamim, Md Nazimullah, Nurul Amin and Sanaullah.

Rohingya camp / Armed Police Battalion (APBn)

